Company: Crappy’s Feel Better Hemp Co.

Website: www.crappysfeelbetter.com

Design Snapshot: Crappy’s Feel Better Hemp Co. has launched a line of THC-free chewable tablets featuring cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), and cannabinol (CBN). All three varieties of the Crappy’s Feel Better tablets come in three-tablet, tearable trial pouches, retailing for $5, and a full 25-tablet bottle, which retails for $35. All tablets are THC-free, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

For the latest insights on developing cannabis-infused food and beverages, visit cannabisproductsmagazine.com

Crappy’s Chewable Tablets come in three socially oriented formulas: Party Prep, Hangover Helper, and Fade Fighter. Crappy’s Party Prep tablets contain a combination of CBG and CBD that the company suggests can help combat social anxiety and ease pre-function jitters. Crappy’s Hangover Helper uses a blend of CBG, CBD, and CBN to provide relief. The company developed Fade Fighter with CBG and CBD, suggesting the combination allows for a focused pick-me-up that gets consumers through their workday or workout.