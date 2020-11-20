Flexicon Corp. - www.flexicon.com

TIP-TITE Drum Dumper with safety cage allows hands-free, automated dumping of bulk solid materials from 30- to 55-gal. (115 to 200 liter) drums throughout the plant, with no dusting or danger associated with sudden shifting of contents. The three-sided carbon steel cage with safety-interlocked doors is mounted on a mobile frame with quick-acting jackscrews for stability. A platform raises the drum hydraulically, creating a dust-tight seal between the rim of the drum and the underside of a discharge cone.