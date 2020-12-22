Opto 22 - www.opto22.com

The groov RIO Ethernet edge I/O now ships with PID, SSH, and LDAP support. Version 3.0 firmware enables distributed closed-loop control, central user management, and tens of thousands more I/O combinations. PID control is one of the most widely used control methods, applicable to a multitude of process variables, including temperature, pressure, feed/flow rate, position, speed, weight and concentration. The module connects traditional wired switches and sensors directly to Ethernet networks, software applications, and cloud platforms without intermediary control or communication hardware.