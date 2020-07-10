Firmware upgrade

New Products
New Plant Products
July 10, 2020
Opto 22 - www.opto22.com

The latest groov EPIC firmware adds support for multi-signal, multifunction Ethernet-based groov RIO edge I/O and updates many embedded applications. The version is for automation applications and IIoT.

