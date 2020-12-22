Admix, Inc. - www.admix.com

LRP-425 is designed to meet the widespread needs of the process industry for rapid transporting of liquids at viscosities up to 1500 centipoise. Able to withstand harsh environments and tough washdowns, the LRP-425’s wetted parts including the pump casing, casing cover and impeller are constructed of 316L stainless steel. The turbine vane styled impeller is engineered with tight tolerances so that product can quickly transfer with very little turbulence and slippage, keeping product intact.