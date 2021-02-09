Leybold, Atlas Copco - www.atlascopcogroup.com

VARODRY HD/O2 version is a compact all-rounder that is made to be easy to install and integrate into systems. With stainless steel exhaust and integrated purge module, the pump is suitable for rough coating, drying and regeneration applications. It is available in pumping speed sizes 65, 100, 160 and 200 m³/h and is oil-free.