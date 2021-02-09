This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
VARODRY HD/O2 version is a compact all-rounder that is made to be easy to install and integrate into systems. With stainless steel exhaust and integrated purge module, the pump is suitable for rough coating, drying and regeneration applications. It is available in pumping speed sizes 65, 100, 160 and 200 m³/h and is oil-free.
