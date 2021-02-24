The 2021 deadline to apply for Women's Alliance 180 Skills Scholarships has been extended to Thursday, March 18.

Do you know a worthy recipient for this scholarship? The 180 Skills Program is meant to advance the soft and mechanical skills of working professionals. The scholarship is open to women and men.

This training program features a library of more than 700 courses in technical and soft skills designed specifically for employees at manufacturing companies. Learn more online.

Apply online here.

Note: To apply for the scholarship program, you must be a working professional employed by a member company of FPSA.