The Food Processing Suppliers Association is accepting nominations through July 30 for the 2021 Red Circle Honors. Through the Red Circle Honors, FPSA’s Women’s Alliance Network recognizes women from the food and beverage industry for their achievements, as well as an FPSA member company for its work in promoting workplace gender balance.

The Rising Star Red Circle Honor recognizes a woman, with less than five (5) years of experience, who has made a noticeable impact via professional achievements and personal influence in the food and beverage industry. For more information and criteria, click here.

The Innovation & Inspiration Red Circle Honor is presented to a woman who has brought game-changing innovation or an inspiring idea in the past 18 months to her company and/or to the industry through the introduction of new products, technology, programs, systems, processes, etc. For more information and criteria, click here.

The Career Excellence Red Circle Honor is presented to a woman who is dedicated to the food and beverage industry and has taken a proactive approach not only to her personal and professional development but also to the development of other women in the industry. For more information and criteria, click here.

The Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women recognizes an FPSA member company that actively supports and develops the careers of women in their employ and works toward gender balance. For more information and criteria, click here.

The association notes that the honors are presented at the Women’s Alliance Network Breakfast at PROCESS EXPO. Admission to the breakfast is free, but the recipient is responsible for their lodging, travel and other incidentals. Also, information from the nomination applications may be used in an article, press release, etc., by FPSA.