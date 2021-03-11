Solus One E. coli O157 system features a single, 10-hour enrichment, 1-step sample preparation and automated workflow to process up to 192 tests per run. The instrument, kits and methods also require less training than traditional approaches for lab technicians, enabling them to “set it and forget it” for up to 2 hours. E. coli testing capabilities enables food suppliers to take action faster if the pathogen is detected in their facilities. www.perkinelmer.com