In partnership with the FDA, Sabra Dipping Company LLC t is voluntarily recalling approximately 2,100 cases of 10 oz. Classic Hummus due to potential contamination of Salmonella. The potential contamination was discovered by a routine screen of a single tub by the FDA.

The voluntary recall is limited to the 10 oz. Classic Hummus. No other Sabra products are affected by this recall. This product was distributed to 16 states. The product is over halfway through its shelf life so it's unlikely you’ll find this product on the shelf. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 10 oz. Classic Hummus, with UPC code #300067, Best Before Date of 4/26/21 and a production date of Feb. 10 between 6 p.m. and midnight. Consumers can find time stamp and “Best Before” date on the top of each package.

The product was distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, consumers who have purchased the specific recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.sabrahummusrecall.com for product reimbursement.