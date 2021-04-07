Surge hopper allows for material to collect and flow through a metal detector, ensuring contaminant-free filling. Unit features sanitary stainless-steel product contact surfaces and is FDA/USDA approved for direct and indirect dry food contact. High output filling system uses a rotating bag support carriage for maximum filling efficiency and reduced operator fatigue. Once sealed, the bulk bag is automatically inflated, filled to specified weight from product infeed chute above and densified.

