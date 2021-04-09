The Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced uses automation to help increase throughput and efficiency in testing labs with fixed artificial intelligence (AI) networks to enumerate the Petrifilm Plates. The plate reader provides accurate colony counting with software that simplifies results storage and data analytics and produces reports. The small, peripheral device contains a 5 MP camera and bar code reader. The plates are inserted into the device, with imaging and information displaying on a USB-connected computer in under six seconds, processing up to 900 plates per hour.

