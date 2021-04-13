All-In-One NanoStabilizer®-LSO enables the creation of water-soluble nanoemulsion powders from active ingredients such as CBD, Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC, essential oils, vitamins and nutraceuticals. The proprietary all-in-one blend of natural, organic and tasteless carrier oils, emulsifiers and humectants is needed to ultrasonically nano-emulsify hydrophobic bioactive extracts and convert them into water-soluble powders. The powders can be added to beverages, edibles and topicals or consumed as fast-dissolving tablets.

