RobotStudio offline programming and simulation software has been upgraded with a virtual robot braking distance function designed to create an exact simulation of the real-world stopping distance of a robot. Enabling the robot’s braking distance to be accurately calculated, the function overcomes the need to add safety margins into cell designs, for space savings of up to 25%. Motion control technology predicts the robot's movements with millimetric precision, allowing the user the user to determine the correct size of the safety zone required, and the ideal location of features including light curtains, safety fencing and controllers.

www.abb.com

