XTS Hygienic is the stainless steel version of the company’s eXtended Transport System. The IP69K-rated linear transport solution’s hygienic design offers optimal cleanability, high chemical resistance and no hidden corners, edges or undercuts. XTS replaces mechanical components with software functionality to allow for a high degree of design freedom in creating completely new machine concepts. As a result, applications with difficult environmental conditions, such as in product handling for food, will benefit. Surfaces can stand up to surfactants, acidic and alkaline cleaning agents, different alcohols and disinfectants and even hydrogen peroxide.

www.beckhoffautomation.com

