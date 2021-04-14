SpeedMixer is designed to mix substances of any consistency speedily and bubble-free without blades. Its dual asymmetric centrifuge (DAC) is a combination of centrifugal forces working on different planes, which enables an efficient mixing process to be achieved with a homogeneous result without the use of mixing blades. Degassing is achieved during the mixing process, and micro-bubbles are eliminated. The mixer features vacuum technology for complete air extraction. Programmable cycles ensure that every batch represents an identical, reproducible mixture. Because the mixer mixes in disposable vessels without blades, there is no need for cleaning or the additional use of chemicals.