The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is proposing to amend its regulations to require internet access from certain facilities for the purposes of conducting and recording inspection verification activities.

The regulation would apply to official meat and poultry establishments and egg products plants and businesses that have internet connectivity and are receiving voluntary inspection services from FSIS. FSIS views internet service as a necessary utility, like lighting, heating and laundry services, which should be provided by establishments as a regulatory condition of receiving inspection. Under this proposal, FSIS would not require establishments without internet access to purchase it or to upgrade the internet services they have, if inadequate for FSIS use.

FSIS is proposing to amend sections 9 CFR 307.1, 350.7(d), 352.5(d), 354.221(g), 362.5(d), 381.36(a), 533.3, 590.136(a) and 592.95(b) to require official meat, poultry, Siluriformes fish establishments and egg products plants—as well as facilities receiving voluntary services, including identification services, export certification and voluntary exotic animal and poultry inspection that have internet services—to provide FSIS IPP with internet access for the purposes of conducting and recording inspection verification activities.

In addition, FSIS is proposing to update 9 CFR 307.1 and 381.36(a) to change the title of the FSIS approving officials to Frontline Supervisors because FSIS no longer uses the title Circuit Supervisors. FSIS also proposes to change the use of the word “shall” to “must” in 9 CFR 307.1 and 381.36(a).

Submit comments via regulations.gov on or before May 3, 2021.