Designed for harsh washdown environments, the CW3 Run-Wet Combo and CW3 Run-Wet checkweigher systems are IP69 rated and designed to follow the latest industry leading principles for hygiene standards. The combo provides a combined checkweigher and metal detector in one, and the checkweigher is a standalone checkweigher system. Created to withstand harsh, high-pressure and high-temperature deep cleaning regimes, the systems are suitable for high-care food environments, such as protein, dairy, produce, meat, fish, convenience food and more.