SaniZap is designed to safely sanitize almost any surface, leaving no residue, moisture or harmful chemicals. The process is suitable for following CDC guidelines that call for frequent sanitization. Portable equipment is available in different models to accommodate a range of facilities and price points. The SaniZap-1 is a handheld unit, while the SaniZap-4 is a powerful, multipurpose cleaning tool on wheels that can be used at lower steam temperatures with soap or detergent to quickly clean visible dirt and grime and can also be used at higher steam temperatures for anti-microbial sanitizing.