The company manufactures inline high shear mixers for versatile usage in a wide range of dispersion, emulsification and homogenization requirements. Portable, explosion-proof models are available and can be supplied with a NEMA 7/9 operator station prewired and mounted to the mobile mixer cart. Controls can be customized to include a viewing window for process variables and intrinsically safe thermocouple (attached to the motor’s internal thermal switch). Kalrez elastomers make the rotor/stator mixer suitable for use in extreme-duty processes with chemically aggressive fluids. All stainless steel construction, sanitary tri-clamp connections, 3A stamp, double mechanical seal, washdown motor and other options are also available.