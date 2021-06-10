Bulk bag unloading system has scale hoppers at each station that discharge ingredients per recipe into one of two convey lines delivering to 4 receiving stations. All components in vacuum dense phase conveyor and convey line are a wet-wash sanitary design and demountable for easy access. Vacuum receivers filter the convey air and discharge the collected batch of ingredients to their perspective mix station below. High capacity vacuum pumps provide the motive air for high volume conveying of ingredients at a low velocity, eliminating the need for CIP cleaning of convey line.
Dry Processing Technology
Bulk Bag Unloading System
June 10, 2021
No Comments
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.