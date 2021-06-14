The self-contained collaborative robot (COBOT) case packer for the packing of lid and container packaging incorporates an Omron 6-axis cobot to help processors bridge a labor shortage gap in the U.S. plastics processing industry while delivering greater versatility, flexibility and productivity. The packer incorporates a standard Muller Human Machine Interface (HMI), which eliminates any programming requirements and stores multiple recipes for a wide range of stack and box sizes. The unit can be purchased separately or integrated into an automation line.
Muller Technology - www.muller-technology.com