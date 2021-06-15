The platform digitalizes food safety and quality programs by aggregating, normalizing and centralizing data and transforming them into actionable insights. The EM module streamlines activities associated with pathogen, hygiene and allergen monitoring in the factory environment, including surface, air and water testing. Post-process contamination of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is a rising concern that can lead to costly recalls, and digitalized environmental monitoring programs provide the food industry with a robust framework to prevent such risks.
