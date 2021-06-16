The company integrates dust-free 25kg bag fillers into processes for packaging infant formulas, nutritional mixes and other dry bulk food and dairy powders. Systems can be fully automated, with capacities up to 600 bags/ hr. or designed to allow one operator to fill 6-10 bags/hr. and palletize manually. Modular design allows for flexibility and growth. Photo shows a 25 kg bag filling system with heat sealing, densification, metal detection and weighing. Options include single- and multiple-head fillers, check weighing, gassing systems, metal detection, ink jet printers and sampling.
Powder Process-Solutions - www.powder-solutions.com