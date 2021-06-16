RCM/RFM series are designed to offer flexibility and space-saving installation, and will replace the company’s GR and RC series models. Components feature a toggle lock and are driven by a pneumo-hydraulic cylinder. System uses racks and ensures a safe stop of work processes or during a compressed air outage. The integrated mechanical rack locking mechanism ensures a secure and reliable locking process, meaning the piston rod blocking system is no longer needed. This also allows the entire unit to be shortened. They use the same pivot arm types and the standard hole pattern for easy installation in existing applications.
