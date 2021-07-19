Apex 1.0 is an economical spraying system designed for simple, clean, efficient spraying of sheens, glazes, preservatives, egg wash, oils and sugar solutions. The sprayer can apply a topical coating to buns, breads, pastries, flat breads and rolls. Utilizing GOE’s proprietary dispensing design the spraying system eliminates problems associated with plugging of spray nozzles. All liquid not applied to product is recovered and used, eliminating waste and saving on ingredient cost. An enclosed self-contained system hood and body ensures mist containment providing a safe and sanitary environment around the spraying station. Clean-up is a simple hot water wash, sanitize and rinse, minimal operator intervention is required. Available in standalone, portable and retrofit to existing line configurations.
