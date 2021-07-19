A new spraying system utilizing GOE’s proprietary VPLS design now with enhanced spray distribution and accuracy. Designed to meet the latest ANSI Z50.2 and GMA sanitation standards the system features open access to all components while eliminating concealed zones. The sprayer will accurately spray many types of liquids and slurries for topical coating of crackers, buns, flat breads, snack crackers, rolls, cookies, breads, pastries, doughs and pretzels. All liquid or slurry not applied to product is recovered eliminating waste. Mist containment provides a safe, sanitary environment. Stainless-steel construction, Allen Bradley controls and optional automated Assisted Cleaning System.
GOE-Amherst Stainless Steel Fabrication LLC - goe-asf.com