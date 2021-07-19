The electric-actuated Hygienic HydroPulse Spray Nozzles (EHP) assure precision volumes of expensive ingredients are sprayed directly onto your food processing target, with overspray waste virtually eliminated. Pair with the BETE FlexFlow™ Precision Spray Control System to achieve uniform coverage, even if you adjust your conveyor speed. Electric HydroPulse spray nozzles do not require a compressed air source and are capable of cycling on/off up to 150 cycles per second. This affords the option of using Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) to vary the liquid spray flow rate at constant supply pressure with little change in spray performance by adjusting the duty cycle. When the spray cycles at high frequencies, coverage uniformity is maintained because the duration between pulses of spray is short enough to ensure no gaps in spray coverage.
