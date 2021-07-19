The Mistcoater uses spinning disks to atomize liquids instead of using problematic spray nozzles to coat dry solids. You never have to struggle with a clogged nozzle again, with the Mistcoater. Made with food grade construction the APEC Mistcoater is suitable for foods like snacks, cereals, granola and nuts. Our fully enclosed unit keeps the area clean and free of fugitive particles which also cuts down on waste. Contact us today to learn more about our spinning disk coating technology.
