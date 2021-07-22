Cuisine Solutions announced the opening of its new $200 million, 315,000-sq.-ft. production facility in San Antonio, Texas. The facility is expected to add 300 jobs to the company’s existing facility, and won Food Engineering’s 2021 Sustainable Plant of the Year.

Swift Prepared Foods celebrated the grand opening of its new $68 million plant in Moberly, Mo. The new facility will produce RTE, fully cooked bacon, and create nearly 200 jobs.

Cold Creek Solutions announced a new state-of-the-art, 374,560-sq.-ft. cold storage facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, logistics market. The company has already leased nearly half of its facility to Southwest Warehouse Services.

RLS Logistics, a third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners, announced its new warehouse partner, RLS Complete, is set to open its 83,000-sq.-ft. facility Q1 of 2022 in Sturbridge, Mass. Tippmann Innovation will be leading the facility construction.

Monogram Foods started construction on a new 135,000-sq.-ft. production facility in Haverhill, Mass. This is Monogram’s third Massachusetts location\ and will feature 109,000 sq. ft. of multi-temperature warehouse space plus a 26,000-square-foot sandwich assembly area. The facility is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

Hillmar Cheese Company plans to build a $460 million production facility in Dodge City, Kan. The new facility will create 247 full-time jobs.

Saputo Dairy USA will expand its Las Cruces, New Mexico facility by investing $30 million and creating 150 new jobs.

The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Company completed its three-year, $35 million expansion project. The 133-year-old brewery makes hard seltzer, wine, soft drinks and more.

Diamond Pet Food (Ripon, Calif.) received an OK from the local government to add a fourth production line within its existing building, expanding production from 780 tons of kibble per day to 1,040 tons per day.

House Foods America plans to build a tofu production plant in Louisville, Ky., which will create more than 100 jobs. Work is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2025.

Frito-Lay is investing $235 million to expand its manufacturing site in Killingly, Conn., creating 120 jobs. Beginning in 2022, the project is expected to be complete in 2024.

Trouw Nutrition broke ground on a $12 million addition to its existing pilot plant in Highland, Ill. The expansion will increase the size of the existing 8,000-sq.-ft. facility to 32,000 sq.-ft. The company makes ingredients for pet food.

Italian-based Lavazza Group is beginning construction of its first coffee roasting and packaging plant in the U.S. in West Chester, Penn., which will add 11,000 sq.-ft. to its existing professional facility. Construction is expected to be complete in October 2021.

Nabati Foods recently completed construction of a new manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alberta. The building is roughly five times larger than the original pilot plant. The company offers whole, natural, plant-based, foods including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives and plant-based meats.

Tyson Foods is investing $48 million to expand its poultry operations in Pine Bluff, Ark., creating 70 jobs when it is complete by this year’s end.

Great Lakes Cheese and the Development Corporation of Abilene celebrated the official groundbreaking of a 286,500-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art cheese packaging and distribution plant that is expected to employ 500 people in Abilene, Texas.