Liquibox and WestRock have launched a Ships In Own Container (SIOC) bag-in-box solution for Amazon that reduces waste and ensures products arrive undamaged.

The combination of Liquibox’s recycle-ready Liquipure™ flexible packaging, its portfolio of dispensing taps and fitments, and WestRock’s high-impact Meta® box designs, has created an optimal e-commerce liquid format for beverage, liquid food and home-care brands that want to grow in online retail. Through this partnership, customers have access to a turn-key solution to start selling online that covers everything from packaging, service and testing needs to the filling and mandrel case-forming equipment.

The new recycle-ready bag-in-box solution is smaller and lighter than bottles, minimizing environmental impact by eliminating the need for void fill and overpackaging as well as reducing transportation and storage costs. Following rigorous performance tests, the new packaging passed ISTA 6-Amazon.com-SIOC test in an Amazon APASS-certified lab and therefore does not require additional protective boxes.



