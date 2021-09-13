Amcor partnered with Syntegon to bring to market a new mono-PE vacuum pack for coffee that is designed to be recycled. The pack has a 71% carbon footprint reduction (*comparison based on PETP12/ALU9/PP80 to OPE25/OPE-Y25/PE60) and was made using the latest creasing and notching technology.

Sustainable packaging shouldn’t compromise on quality, and this pack responds to consumers' demand for packaging that is easier to recycle, while preserving coffee’s aroma at its best.

See Amcor material running on Syntegon equipment here: https://youtu.be/Zk4cbLK6xDc.