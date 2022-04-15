ProAmpac, a flexible packaging and material science company, has introduced the latest ProActive Sustainability innovation, ProActive Recyclable R-2000S. This polyethylene-based film fulfills the need for a recyclable packaging option that withstands the demands of microwave heating. ProActive Recyclable R-2000S is a patent-pending polyethylene-based film designed to run on high-speed form/fill/seal equipment and is pre-qualified for store drop-off recycling.

ProAmpac has already launched R-2000F frozen food packaging, R-2000D dry food packaging and QuadFlex Recyclable for human and pet food applications.

“Engineered for performance in cold chain storage, the new R-2000S withstands microwave conditions by providing superior seal integrity as well as thermal and dimensional stability for non-fat vegetables. The film is designed with superior heat resistance to run-at-rate on high-speed form/fill/seal machines. R-2000S is designed to excel in all performance requirements; particularly, its optimal stiffness and excellent dimpling resistance provide an enhanced shelf presence,” said Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of global product development and innovation for ProAmpac.