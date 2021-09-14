Everactive’s new generation batteryless IoT system for steam traps delivers wireless non-line-of-sight communication up to 820 ft. (250 meters)—using the Evernet 2.0 wireless network—allowing for coverage of a larger percentage of steam traps with fewer gateways required throughout a facility. The company has increased the capacity of its IoT gateways to 1,000 Eversensors. Taken together, a single STM Eversensor can be installed on a steam trap and setup in the cloud in less than five minutes.

