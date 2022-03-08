Along with Everactive, the company supports decarbonization with wireless technology that harvests its own energy, significantly reducing wasted energy and excess emissions. Everactive monitors require no batteries so there is no maintenance to replace them. They work with all makes and models of steam traps and connect directly to the company’s SAGE management system to deliver real-time insight into a company's entire steam trap population. By receiving alerts of trap failures as they occur, technicians are able to repair or replace failing traps before they create serious steam system issues.

