SAGE UMT is a wireless, handheld steam trap tester, designed to eliminate human error and allow any steam trap technician to perform surveys quickly and accurately on a regular basis. The unit detects traps in good, cold or blow-through condition with the press of a button and delivers the information seamlessly to the SAGE system. Data is uploaded to the cloud for secure storage and automated backups where it has access to the most current data for analysis and reporting to inform a more sustainable, proactive trap management program.

