Rotary tower automatic (RTC) stretch wrapper with conveyance is fully automatic and attaches the stretch film at the cycle start, cutting it at the end. Features include 20" Insta-Thread™ Film Carriage standard with 260% pre-stretch; Revo-Logic technology with photo-eye sensor carriage ensuring precise application of programmed wraps and maximizing load containment and film yield; separate up and down film carriage speed control and top and bottom adjustable wrap counts, customizing wrapping for each load; AC motors and VFD controllers, providing low maintenance; and film tail clamp with cut-and-wipe that automatically secures film.

