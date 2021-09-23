Sophie’s Kitchen, a growing name in the plant-based food industry, announced a $5.6 million investment led by Billy Goat Brands, which is a publicly-listed venture capital platform with a focus on the blue economy. The funding will support the growth of the Sophie’s Kitchen brand and product innovation.

Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has created seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based food without giving up the flavors and textures that they love. The brand is free of preservatives; is gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO; and it offers a product portfolio full of clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie’s Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of ocean ecosystems and the wildlife that lives within them, by providing healthy, plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for most lifestyles.

