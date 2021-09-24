University of New Mexico's Continuing Education is launching a new set of courses to prepare workers for careers in a highly regulated new field. State officials are predicting that the industry will bring in at least $50 million in new revenue this year and more than 11,000 jobs. UNM is partnering with cannabis education and training leader Green Flower, to offer non-credit online certificate programs beginning November 15, 2021.

"The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing new market opportunities in the country," said Audrey Arnold, executive director of UNM Continuing Education. "As providers of professional development and career education, we want to provide the knowledge and skills that our community will need to be successful in this rapidly growing market. We are thrilled as well for this innovative partnership with Green Flower who can offer solid education in this industry and an affordable and realistic approach in training."

Four program options include:

the Business of Cannabis

Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture

Cannabis Law and Policy

Cannabis Health Care and Medicine.

Each program consists of three 8-week courses over a 6-month period and students can complete at their own pace within that timeframe.

Students receive online instruction in their chosen topic from industry experts, vetted and selected by Green Flower. Upon completion, students will earn a certificate from UNM Continuing Education. For more information, visit https://cannabiseducation.ce.unm.edu.