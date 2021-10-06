This sanitary bulk bag unloader is providing a safe, efficient and dust-free system for unloading chocolate milk powders. Design features an inflatable spout that seals the bag spout inward against the unloader spout, providing a dust-free discharge process and preventing foreign material from entering the product stream. Only the inside of bag liner contacts the chocolate powders being processed. As bag is emptied, system retracts the liner to prevent the spout from collapsing. The system also keeps the spout under tension to ensure a completely empty bag. Surface construction is 316 stainless steel. The Unloader includes bag closure cinch bars that completely seal off bag spout to allow untying and retying; bag transport with electric chain hoist and I-beam.

