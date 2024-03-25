Automated Flexible Conveyor has unveiled a bulk bag unloading station suitable for sanitary processing.

Complying with FDA requirements, the sanitary AFC BBU features 316L stainless steel frame construction, continuously welded seams, food-grade drive lubricant and a surface finish polished to 0.8 μm. The potential to harbor fine material is virtually eliminated along with concern for product contamination due to contact with the unloading equipment.

Ideal for food, pet food, pharmaceutical and nutritional product manufacturers, the AFC BBU automatically unloads bulk bags containing up to 4,000 pounds of powders, pellets, granules and other bulk ingredients for contained discharge into a hopper, conveyor or other location. The dust-tight bulk bag discharger may be custom-configured in nearly any size to accommodate any hygienic processing application.

The sanitary AFC bulk bag unloader is designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey headquarters. Testing with filled FIBCs, sacks and other bulk bags is offered live in person and online by live stream in the on-site test center.