The company’s xTru Twin extruders offer the flexibility to produce a range of products including: cereal-based snack pellets die-cut, 2D, 3D, multilayers, square shape, punched and direct expanded; breakfast cereals; dry pet food; and any other extruded food product. The latest xTru Twin 140 has a production capacity of more than 3 tons of pellets and 10 tons of pet food kibbles an hour. Other features include a high-speed pre-mixer for hydrating flour; a mixing vessel that facilitates water absorption, adhering to the requisite hygiene standards; a vertical forced feeding screw to control the dough’s movement into the cooking screw; and more.

