Fromm Family Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded can Entrée dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D. Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs.

Potential adverse reactions could occur in all size dogs. No reports of illness or injury have been reported from consumers to date; however Fromm management has determined it is prudent to pull these four lots out of distribution.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.