In a press release issued today, Rockwell Automation Inc. and The Pyure Company have announced a 5-year strategic agreement that will allow them to work together to provide solutions to improve indoor air quality and fight the spread of COVID-19. Pyure designs and manufactures ultraviolet-based commercial air purifiers. Their solutions are reported to kill more than 99% of the most common indoor pathogens, including the COVID-19 virus, according to the company.

As the pandemic has accelerated the need for companies to become more resilient, agile and sustainable, Pyure has integrated Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and knowledge capture solutions from Rockwell’s FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, providing a single solution to collect, aggregate and securely access industrial operations data. As a result, Pyure’s customers will now have the ability to access real-time data indicating how Pyure is protecting their environments, while integrating data and control into their building management strategy.

According to the release, the joint technology assets will allow customers to compare indoor and outdoor conditions to choose the best strategy for their building and industrial processes. Customers will also be able to manage their Pyure systems from a single location and integrate their own devices into a common gateway, dashboard and mobile app platform, giving them the ability to remotely troubleshoot and receive system service. Pyure says they anticipate that, eventually, the trending and optimization data made possible by this partnership will be used in settings where air quality data must be recorded for reporting.

“As a global leader in industrial automation, Rockwell is proud to provide companies like Pyure with solutions that maximize operational efficiencies and deliver predictive and augmented maintenance advantages,” says Rockwell’s Jason Adams, vice president of information software and solutions, Americas. “With the COVID-19 virus remaining a top health concern around the world, we at Rockwell look forward to providing products and software that allow Pyure and its customers to access their data faster and easier.”

For more information, visit www.rockwellautomation.com and www.pyure.com.