The SRC-CHOPIN 2 allows a user to perform the SRC method automatically versus manually, providing consistent and objective results. Compared with original SRC, the SRC-Chopin 2 packs significant upgrades in software, electrical and mechanical designs for significantly improved user experience. The SRC-CHOPIN 2 is simpler, more precise and more consistent than the manual method, allowing bakers and millers to make confident assessments regarding their flour quality and final product requirements. The analyzer is the only instrument in the industry that automates the manual SRC method—supplying data that is 30% more repeatable with a process that is 50% more reproducible than the manual method—ultimately minimizing the impact of operator error. To optimize the process for inspecting incoming sources of flour, the SRC method is critical for standardization of raw material coming into their respective facilities, across suppliers and locations.

