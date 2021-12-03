Kellogg’s is trialing fully recyclable packaging for its boxes of Corn Flakes, replacing the plastic liner for paper. The food giant has said it would prefer plastic liners to be accepted in curbside recycling, but the trial of the paper alternative in a small number of Tesco stores from January “ensures we have an alternative."

While the outer card packaging of Kellogg's cereal boxes are recyclable, the plastic inner liner is not widely accepted in curbside recycling.

With that comes one caveat: Kellogg’s said the paper liner would have to keep the product fresh over its 12-month shelf life and be able to withstand the process of filling, sealing and transportation to retailers.

The results of the trial were crucial as it planned for fully recyclable cereal packaging, whether that included plastic liners being recyclable at curbbside as they are in countries like Ireland and Belgium, or the rollout of fully paper-based alternatives.

“We know people want to do more to help the planet and that’s why we are working hard towards meeting our commitment of all Kellogg’s packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2025. This important trial of fully paper cereal packaging ensures we have explored all our options," said Chris Silcock , Kellogg UK and Ireland managing director.