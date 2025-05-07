KIND Launches Fully Recyclable Paper Wrapper

KIND Snacks recently introduced its first curbside-recyclable paper wrapper pilot in the U.S. This innovation marks a step in achieving a recycle-ready wrapper for the bars category, while the brand continues to make progress towards its goal of ensuring that all packaging is designed for recyclability by 2030. Made with pulpable paper, KIND’s pilot will leverage a curbside-recyclable, How2Recycle pre-qualified paper type. This packaging material will help make it possible for consumers to recycle, enabling them to make a kinder choice for the planet.

KIND’s paper wrapper will be available at some Whole Foods Market stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Texas and southern California, as well as select stores in Louisiana, Arizona and Nevada, through October 1 on KIND’s Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt single bars.

“Our collaboration with KIND represents a true paradigm shift in sustainable packaging,” says Sandra Lewis, Whole Foods Market principal packaging advisor. “Through their innovative development of this recyclable paper wrapper, they’re fundamentally reimagining how snack foods can be packaged. Working together to bring this solution to our shelves represents a significant milestone in our mission to reduce single-use plastics.”

This innovation builds upon KIND’s first pilot of a paper-based wrapper in 2023, which was an eCommerce trial available exclusively on KIND’s website. This initial pilot gave KIND a foundation of consumer feedback and performance insights, like preliminary shelf life and transit and machinability data. After spending the last year in R&D, integrating learnings, KIND and its partners are bringing this fully recyclable wrapper to market.

“At KIND, we’re constantly listening to our consumers, and what we hear is clear – they want products that not only deliver exceptional quality, but also align with their values,” says Osher Hoberman, chief marketing officer of KIND North America. “This new paper-wrapper pilot is a direct result of that feedback. We’re proud to continue to lead the industry with bold, forward-thinking and innovative solutions, not just for our packaging, but across our entire product portfolio.”

KIND’s technical packaging partner, Printpack, helped develop this latest version, which is a How2Recycle pre-qualified, curbside-recyclable wrapper. “Developing a recyclable paper wrapper in less than two years demonstrates remarkable progress in sustainable packaging innovation,” says David Love, Printpack chief strategy officer. “This breakthrough sets a new standard for sustainable solutions in the food packaging industry and shows what’s possible when companies prioritize environmental stewardship.”

KIND’s packaging goal, to help make all of its packaging designed for recyclability by 2030, is part of the brand’s overall sustainability strategy.