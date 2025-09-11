UPM and EvoPak Help Walkers Chocolates Create Recyclable Paper Wrapper

UPM Specialty Papers has partnered with EvoPak to support Walkers Chocolates’ transition from plastic wrappers to recyclable, paper-based packaging. This will help Walkers Chocolates achieve its sustainable packaging ambition while reducing plastic usage across its site.

The collaboration brings together UPM’s Solide Lucent 45 g/m² barrier base paper with EvoPak’s RCM coating, creating a fiber-based barrier solution for chocolate and other end-uses. Thanks to its oxygen and grease barriers, the new paper package fulfills Walkers Chocolates’ standards for product quality.

Since 2024, Walkers Chocolates has provided recyclable paper packaging for the chocolates it manufactures and supplies for retailers and international clients. Additionally, several of the company’s products, which are packed in UPM’s Solide Lucent with EvoPak’s RCM coating, are available in stores across multiple U.K. retail chains and international markets.

UPM’s Solide Lucent is a strong and versatile barrier base paper with a unique look and feel. Its smooth surface and high density offer properties for converting and printing.

“The printability of UPM Solide Lucent is really impressive, and EvoPak’s RCM coating is a revolutionary solution for our industry,” comments Tom Murtagh, commercial director at Walkers Chocolates. “We’ve achieved the same packaging line efficiency, maintaining the same speed as our previous plastic packaging materials with only minor adjustments.”

The performance of UPM’s Solide Lucent, combined with EvoPak’s RCM coating, a water-soluble polymer, has enabled EvoPak to create a solution that maintains the functional benefits of traditional plastic packaging.

“We’re extremely happy with how the paper extrudes, and the print quality in flexo is exceptional,” says Tom Lock, CEO of EvoPak. “We are 100% happy in UPM Solide Lucent as the grade of choice for our future sustainable packaging development.”

Recyclable in existing fiber-recycling infrastructure, the packaging supports the circular economy. The co-created solution, with EvoPak’s RCM coating and UPM’s Solide Lucent barrier base paper, has achieved a CEPI/4EG Technical Recyclability Score.