Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, released results of its inaugural “Cannabis Consumer Insights Holiday” poll, which surveyed 1,000 cannabis consumers from U.S. states with state-legalized cannabis sales. The national survey, conducted by Pollfish, commissioned by Jushi and overseen by Associate Professor at ArtCenter College of Design, Interaction Designer, Futurist and Jushi Experience Director Julian Scaff, reveals cannabis consumers 21 years and older in adult-use states overwhelmingly plan to consume cannabis as part of their holiday celebrations this season. Furthermore, the majority of respondents plan to give cannabis as gifts this holiday season. The survey also revealed cannabis consumers’ favorite types of cannabis products, with flower and pre-rolls together taking the combined top spot, followed by edibles and vapes.

In the survey, more than nine out of 10 respondents (91%) said that they plan to use cannabis as part of their holiday celebrations this year. In addition, when asked how much is typically spent on cannabis per month, 27% of respondents reported spending $100 to $150, 25% reported $50 to $100 and 20% reported $150 to $200.

An overwhelming majority (76%) of respondents said they plan to give cannabis or related products as gifts this holiday season. However, even more respondents stated that they planned to give cannabis as gifts when full legalization is enacted. When asked, “If cannabis was legal across all of America, would you be more likely to purchase cannabis or cannabis-related products as holiday gifts,” 88% stated yes.

Another question asked to rank the two most important factors in choosing a cannabis product, THC level (50%) and price (49%) took the top slots. In terms of favorite types of cannabis products (check all that apply),” respondents listed: flower (52%) and pre-rolls (46%) as the combined favorite, followed by edibles (65%), and then, vapes (46%). Seventy-four percent of respondents reported that the specific strain (i.e., “Sour Diesel”) is important or very important in choosing a cannabis flower product. Additionally, when asked “how important is the brand of a cannabis product to you,” 74% of consumers stated it was important or very important.

“How do you typically shop for cannabis,” was answered by the majority of respondents saying shopping in-store at a dispensary was their preferred method (58%). However, purchasing online and getting express or curbside pickup came in at 27%, while ordering online and getting home delivery came in at 16% – signaling an ongoing shift in retail’s digital and physical convergence, as well as the impact COVID-19 has had on shopping behaviors.

When asked “what do you use cannabis for (check all that apply), anxiety/stress took the top placement with 72% of the vote, followed by sleep at 57% and pain at 54% as the most common ailments people are managing with cannabis.