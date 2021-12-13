Model 105 Series Volumetric Feeders offer a unique dissimilar speed, double concentric auger metering mechanism specifically designed to deliver highly accurate and dependable dry solids metering. The feeders are available in three different models with feed ranges up to 220 cu. ft./hr. and feature all-steel heavy-duty construction for low maintenance requirements and long service life. Unlike other volumetric dry solids feeders where a single auger typically locate at the bottom of a converging “V” shape trough allows “bridging” to occur, the Model 105’s double concentric auger metering mechanism gently conditions material to a uniform consistency while simultaneously filling the metering auger from a full 360° to assure positive flow and feed while maintaining total control of product for unsurpassed levels of processing performance. A quick-disconnect feature, sanitary construction and high temperature and pressure construction are available options.

